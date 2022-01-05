Four plays are scheduled during January 2022 at the Princess Grace Theatre.

Love, injustice, fear and drama: January promises to be intense at the Princess Grace Theatre. We kick off tomorrow, Thursday 6 January, at 8:30 p.m., with the renowned Macbeth. Geoffrey Lopez revisits Shakespeare in a rendition that is as dark as it is gripping.

On Thursday 13 January at 8:30 p.m., there will be a performance of the poignant play Noire. Written and performed by Tania de Montaigne, it is directed by Stéphane Foenkinos. The story of Claudette Colvin, a black teenager in racist 1950s Alabama, who had the courage to refuse to give up her seat on the bus to a white passenger, inspires horror and admiration in equal measure.

When love turns sour

A fairy tale with an unhappy ending is the premise of Une histoire d’amour, which will be performed on Thursday 20 January at 8:30 p.m. It follows the fortunes of Katia, whose partner mysteriously disappears a few days before the birth of their daughter… Twelve years later, the mother learns that she is ill and that she has to entrust the care of her child to her brother, a cynical and disillusioned writer.

We end the month on a high note on Sunday 23 January at 5 p.m. with Qui est Monsieur Schmitt? A couple discovers that their apartment is no longer theirs… And who is the mysterious caller who keeps asking for Mr. Schmitt on the phone?