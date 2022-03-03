You can donate basic essentials at the Espace Léo Ferré.

A new solidarity initiative for Ukraine. Following on from the Monaco Red Cross appeal, Monaco Town Council is playing its part in support of the Ukrainian population during the conflict with Russia.

You can take part by dropping your contributions off at the Espace Léo Ferré this Thursday 3 and Friday 4 March, from 9 a.m. to 5: 30 p.m.

What’s needed: