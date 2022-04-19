The Casino stood out from the rest at the 2022 International Gaming Awards and the Casino Awards.

Jackpot for the Casino de Monte-Carlo in 2022, after opening again for morning visits just a few weeks ago. The Casino, headed up by Roman Aureglia and Jean-Luc Guenier, won double honours at the this year’s International Gaming Awards and Casino Awards in London.

Two flagship international events for gaming professionals, each involving 32 and 20 different categories respectively, covering both the digital and physical gaming industries.

The Monte-Carlo Casino took two titles: “Best Casino Operator” and “Best Overall Casino”, ahead of very stiff competition.

This is a great accolade for the Casino de Monte-Carlo, and one that showcases its staff, its efforts during the pandemic and its many innovations in the world of gaming (private lounges, gala dinners, exclusive excursions).

With, among others, the establishments managed by the Société des Bains de Mer, Monaco has become an exceptional gaming destination. Customers from all over the world are drawn by the sheer luxury of the Principality.