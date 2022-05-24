The 79th Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix kicks off on Thursday 26 May on the Principality’s track. Here is all the practical information you need for what promises to be an exciting race weekend.

The programme

Thursday 26 May 2022

08:00 Track closed to traffic 14:00-14:50 Formula Regional by Alpine Practice Session 15:35-16:20 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Practice Session 17:05-17:50 Formula 2 Practice Session 17:00-17:16 Formula 2 – Group A Qualifying Session 17:24-17:40 Formula 2 – Group B Qualifying Session 19:30 Track open to traffic

Friday 27 May 2022

05:30 Track closed to traffic 07:20-07:36 Formula 2 (Group A) Qualifying Session 07:44-08:00 Formula 2 (Group B) Qualifying Session 08:45-09:15 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Qualifying Session 10:00-10:30 Formula Regional by Alpine (Series A) Qualifying Session 10:38-11:08 Formula Regional by Alpine (Series B) Qualifying Session 12:00-13:00 Formula 1 Free Practice 1 15:00-16:00 Formula 1 Free Practice 2 17:15-18:05 Formula 2 Race 1 19:30 Track open to traffic

Saturday 28 May 2022

08:00 Track closed to traffic 10:00-10:35 Formula Regional by Alpine Race 1 12:00-13:00 Formula 1 Free Practice 3 15:00-16:00 Formula 1 Qualifying Session (Q1/Q2/Q3) 17:15-18:20 Formule 2 Race 2 19:30 Track open to traffic

Sunday 29 May 2022

07:00 Track closed to traffic 10:00-10:35 Mobil 1 Supercup Race 11:30-12:05 Formula Regional by Alpine Race 2 13:10 Formula 1 Drivers’ Presentation 14:30-14:40 Formula 1 Starting Grid set up 14:44 Monaco National Anthem 15:00 Formula 1 79th Monaco Grand Prix™ (78 laps or 120 minutes max.) 20:30 Track open to traffic

Access

To attend the races, it is highly advisable to use public transport, either train or bus. The exits from Monaco train station are close to the entrances to the stands.

If you go to the circuit by car, you can book a space in Monaco’s public car parks in advance.

In the stands, it is important to note that cameras, glass bottles and cans, pets and any type of bulky items, such as bicycles or strollers are prohibited.

For people with reduced mobility, the Automobile Club of Monaco has set up a platform on the Rocher sector, which overlooks the port, for people in wheelchairs. This area is managed by the Association Monégasque des Handicapés Moteurs (disabled charity).

Finally, regarding health measures, the wearing of a mask is recommended throughout the event. However, it will not be mandatory, and nor will the vaccination pass.

Ticket sales

Yes, you read that right! With just two days to go before the start of the 79th Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, there are still a few places left if you want to attend the event. Not on Sunday, which is race day, nor on Saturday and Friday when the qualifications and free practice runs take place.

But if you still want to come to the Principality to take in the atmosphere and hear the deafening roar of the cars, it is still possible.

There are still a handful of places left for Thursday (see the programme above), when Formula Régional, Formula 2 and Porsche Mobil await you. Tickets cost 35 euros and are available here. Tickets can also be purchased on site at the official ACM box office, 44 rue Grimaldi.

The track