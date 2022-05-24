The 79th Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix kicks off on Thursday 26 May on the Principality’s track. Here is all the practical information you need for what promises to be an exciting race weekend. 

The programme

Thursday 26 May 2022

08:00Track closed to traffic
14:00-14:50Formula Regional by Alpine Practice Session
15:35-16:20Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Practice Session
17:05-17:50Formula 2 Practice Session
17:00-17:16Formula 2 – Group A Qualifying Session
17:24-17:40Formula 2 – Group B Qualifying Session
19:30Track open to traffic

Friday 27 May 2022

05:30Track closed to traffic
07:20-07:36Formula 2 (Group A) Qualifying Session
07:44-08:00Formula 2 (Group B) Qualifying Session
08:45-09:15Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Qualifying Session
10:00-10:30Formula Regional by Alpine (Series A) Qualifying Session
10:38-11:08Formula Regional by Alpine (Series B) Qualifying Session
12:00-13:00Formula 1 Free Practice 1
15:00-16:00Formula 1 Free Practice 2
17:15-18:05Formula 2 Race 1
19:30Track open to traffic

Saturday 28 May 2022

08:00Track closed to traffic
10:00-10:35Formula Regional by Alpine Race 1
12:00-13:00Formula 1 Free Practice 3
15:00-16:00Formula 1 Qualifying Session (Q1/Q2/Q3)
17:15-18:20Formule 2 Race 2
19:30Track open to traffic

Sunday 29 May 2022

07:00Track closed to traffic
10:00-10:35Mobil 1 Supercup Race
11:30-12:05Formula Regional by Alpine Race 2
13:10Formula 1 Drivers’ Presentation
14:30-14:40Formula 1 Starting Grid set up
14:44Monaco National Anthem
15:00Formula 1 79th Monaco Grand Prix™ (78 laps or 120 minutes max.)
20:30Track open to traffic

Access

To attend the races, it is highly advisable to use public transport, either train or bus. The exits from Monaco train station are close to the entrances to the stands.

If you go to the circuit by car, you can book a space in Monaco’s public car parks in advance.

In the stands, it is important to note that cameras, glass bottles and cans, pets and any type of bulky items, such as bicycles or strollers are prohibited.

For people with reduced mobility, the Automobile Club of Monaco has set up a platform on the Rocher sector, which overlooks the port, for people in wheelchairs. This area is managed by the Association Monégasque des Handicapés Moteurs (disabled charity).

Finally, regarding health measures, the wearing of a mask is recommended throughout the event. However, it will not be mandatory, and nor will the vaccination pass.

Ticket sales

Yes, you read that right! With just two days to go before the start of the 79th Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, there are still a few places left if you want to attend the event. Not on Sunday, which is race day, nor on Saturday and Friday when the qualifications and free practice runs take place.

But if you still want to come to the Principality to take in the atmosphere and hear the deafening roar of the cars, it is still possible.

There are still a handful of places left for Thursday (see the programme above), when Formula Régional, Formula 2 and Porsche Mobil await you. Tickets cost 35 euros and are available here. Tickets can also be purchased on site at the official ACM box office, 44 rue Grimaldi.

The track