Museum Festival, Splash Party, Television Festival… Some ideas from the editorial staff for the next seven days.

Saturday 11 June, from 10am to 7pm, the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco will be hosting the third edition of the Museum Festival. On the programme: workshops, plays, a treasure hunt and film screenings.

Also on Saturday, the Monegasque mangaka Cédric Biscay is organising a booksigning session at the FNAC in Nice, from 3pm to 6pm. Volume 7 of Blitz, his flagship manga, is available from today.

The photos from the Environmental Photography competition can still be admired this week on the Larvotto Promenade (and until June 29).

On Wednesday 15 June, head to the Stade Nautique Rainier III for the annual Splash Party, which returns after a two-year absence. From 2 pm to 6 pm, young people aged 12 to 17 can enjoy the pool, dive off its diving boards, bodysurf down the waterslides, etc.

Friday, June 17 is the opening date for the 61st edition of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. The opening ceremony will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco and the festival will close on Tuesday 21 June.

