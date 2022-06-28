Travellers will have access to all the information they need concerning vaccinations.

The centre, created in 1988 in partnership with the city of Nice, had to close during the Covid pandemic, but has now reopened on 27 June, in Terminal 1.

The International Vaccination Centre’s purpose is to provide travellers with information, but also to carry out travel-related vaccinations. Consultations and vaccinations are carried out by either a doctor or a nurse.

Seven vaccines are available, against:

Yellow fever

Hepatitis A and B

Typhoid

Meningitis (A, C, Y, W)

Tick-borne and Japanese encephalitis,

Rabies

Diphtheria, tetanus, polio, whooping cough

For the time being, the centre is only open on Monday afternoons, from 2 pm. to 4 pm., and on Wednesday mornings, from 8.30 am. to 10.30 am. These time slots are subject to change if demand increases.

Just before the pandemic, the centre vaccinated between 4,800 and 5,000 people per year.