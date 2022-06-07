More environmentally-friendly Airbus A321neo aircraft are used on this route.

It is now the second route to France after Paris. Every Thursday and Sunday since June 2, and until September 29, Gulf Air is connecting the hub of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s airline to Nice Côte d’Azur airport. The return flight has a stopover in Rome Fiumicino.

Bahrain is not the first Gulf country to launch a regular route to the French Riviera: Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates also provide flights to Nice airport.

Gulf Air has decided to operate the new air link using Airbus A321neo aircraft, considered to be modern and at the same time providing the best environmental performance on the market, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 30% compared to other aircraft in the same category. They will provide 166 seats: 150 in Economy class and 16 in “Falcon Gold” class.

“We are delighted to launch flights to Nice on the French Riviera as a boutique destination for our high-end leisure travellers. As we operate our flights to this popular seasonal destination with our eco-friendly Airbus 321neo, featuring flat beds and superior in-flight entertainment, we are confident that our passengers will have a very enjoyable travel experience with Gulf Air,” commented Captain Waleed AlAlawi, Gulf Air’s Acting CEO.

Franck Goldnadel, President of the Côte d’Azur Airports Board, adds: “This new route symbolises our strategy of balancing the development of our network to serve our region’s vitality, with the search for the best environmental efficiency, through the use of the most modern and least emissive aircraft.”