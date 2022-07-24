The Monegasques conceded their first defeat of the preseason by losing this Saturday evening on the lawn of FC Porto (2-1).

After two wins and three draws, Philippe Clement’s men failed to extend their unbeaten streak.

Facing a solid Porto team, the Monegasques conceded two goals in quick succession in the second period through Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot (67′) and Galeno (71′), before reducing the score late thanks to a goal by Wissam Ben Yedder, also from the penalty spot (90′).

“It was a match with a lot of intensity, we expected it, against an opponent of European level,” explained Eliot Matazo at the end of the meeting. “It was a good test, despite the result, we fought until the end. The most important thing today was the state of mind, even if we would have liked to have done much better.”

Next up for AS Monaco is a match on Wednesday evening (8:45 p.m.) against Southampton.