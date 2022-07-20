Monaco’s Flying club, one of the Principality’s legendary clubs, is organising a “Heritage Day” in September.

“An outstanding day with Monaco’s resident private jet and helicopter owners to celebrate one of the oldest clubs in the Principality of Monaco”: the tone of the event, organised by the Ultim8 Private Club of Monaco, is set.

On 15 September, Monaco’s Aéroclub will be open to the public for the afternoon, from 2pm to 7pm. On the menu: learning about the club that was created in 1976, discussions with aviation enthusiasts, pilots, owners of private jets and helicopters and the highlight of the show, a helicopter flight over the Principality for invited guests.

One of the oldest clubs

To date, the Monaco Aéroclub continues to be one of the oldest, most renowned and most exclusive flying clubs in Europe. Maiden flights, flights over the Principality, helicopter and aeroplane hire… With a fleet of R44 helicopters – stationed at the heliport – and access to larger aircraft, it is a one-stop shop for pilots and enthusiasts alike.

Admission to the event will be free for Ultim8 Private Club members.