A new position for the person who was in charge of the Department of Social Affairs and Health during the COVID crisis.

Didier Gamerdinger’s career in Government continues. By Sovereign Order of Prince Albert II, dated 27 July 2022, Didier Gamerdinger is now the new Ambassador to the Emperor of Japan.

Prior to this promotion, Mr Gamerdinger worked for a long time for the Department of the Interior, where he was Director General from 1995 until 2009. He was also an advisor to the Prince’s cabinet in charge of the Department of Social Affairs and Health from 2017 to April 2022 when Christophe Robino succeeded him. He had the difficult task of dealing with the Covid pandemic.