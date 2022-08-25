The British businessman and Monaco resident owned the Arcadia Group, which included the brand Outfit and went bankrupt in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A new life”. This is how the British magazine The Week In describes the proposal that has just been submitted in Longwell Green, east of Bristol in the United Kingdom, to replace the former Outfit shop in the Gallagher Retail Park shopping centre. The clothing store was owned by the Arcadia Group, a group owned by Monegasque resident and businessman Sir Philip Green, which went bankrupt in 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic. The Outfit shop never reopened after the lockdown and its closure was officially confirmed in 2021.

Now a replacement proposal submitted by Ropemaker Properties Ltd is being considered by South Gloucestershire Council, the local authority for South Gloucestershire, where Longwell Green is located. The scheme proposes to divide the former clothing store into three different shops. The new retailers that could appear in the centre – which already includes M&S, Next, New Look, River Island, Boots, Clinton Cards, Clarks and Starbucks – have not yet been announced.

“This is a great opportunity to give a second life to a vacant retail unit and to generate profits through a modernised layout, new employees and diversification of the local infrastructure,” said the project sponsors.