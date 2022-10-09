AS Monaco extended their winning streak in Ligue 1 to five matches after defeating Montpellier 0-2 away from home, with goals from Breel Embolo and Myron Boadu proving the difference.

The Match

Starting off the match slowly while they settled into the pace of the game, Monaco eventually began to hit their strides against a dangerous Montpellier, as Mohamed Camara unleashed Les Monegasques’ first shot on nine minutes.

Growing into the game as it progressed, in what was an even first half, that saw both teams share chances and defend resolutely, Monaco crucially struck first just before the interval when Embolo slotted home from close range.

Wanting to get back on level terms immediately, Montpellier came out firing in the second half, as the likes of Teji Savanier and Arnaud Nordin came close to equalising. To their credit, though, Monaco held firm to nullify La Paillade, before then beginning to generate some chances of their own.

After missing some presentable opportunities, Philippe Clement’s men eventually sealed the victory when substitute Boadu finished from close range 10 minutes from time.

Some other positives from this clinical and defensively diligent victory came from the fact they kept their third league clean sheet in their last five games and limited Montpellier to just one shot on target.

Clement’s Debrief

“I am very happy to win this game. Even if I don’t understand why we are the only team with so little rest between two games, the victory is deserved. My players were disciplined and in place. There were also good things with the ball. We lacked a bit of freshness up front but with the series of matches, that’s normal,” explained a content Clement afterwards.

“The team is more focused, more mature, and even if there are small mistakes, they are getting better and better. We don’t concede many goals, and that’s also important. That’s how we win games, so it’s positive.”

By the numbers

Upon looking at the statistics, how Monaco held the ascendancy in terms of expected goals (1.26 to 0.85), shots on target (7 to 1), passes in the opposition half (204 to 159), accurate long balls (34 to 25), aerial duels won (13 to 10) and dribbles completed (11 to 9) underlined their great day at the office.

On the horizon

Closing the gap to three points to Marseille in third and now just six off leaders Paris Saint-Germain in the standings, Monaco’s exceptional recent form has propelled them back into the battle for the top spots in Ligue 1.

Hoping to continue their upward trajectory, next up for Monaco is another challenging away clash with Trabzonspor in the Europa League.