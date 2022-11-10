The war in Ukraine and the challenges of global warming were among the topics discussed by the Austrian President and the Monegasque Ambassador.

Monaco’s new ambassador to Austria, Lorenzo Ravano, met last Thursday with the Austrian President, Alexander Van Der Bellen. Lorenzo Ravano presented his Letters of Credence to the Federal President of the Republic of Austria during the official ceremony in Vienna’s Hofburg Imperial Palace.

The two men then had a private meeting. They discussed the situation in Ukraine but also their shared opinions on the climate issue, as the COP 27 takes place in Egypt. The Austrian President praised the Prince’s personal commitment and the Monegasque Government’s ambitious objectives in the field of energy transition.

On Ukraine, Lorenzo Ravano stressed that the Principality condemned the ongoing military aggression in the country and that it is applying all the sanctions envisaged by the European Union.