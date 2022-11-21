It is in recognition of her own sporting career and her dedication to sport in the Principality.

It is no secret that before becoming Princess of Monaco, Charlene Wittstock was a professional swimmer. She was in fact one of the best swimmers in her native South Africa. As a tribute to her career, Prince Albert II presented his wife with the Vermeil medal at the Stade Louis II, where the presentation of Physical Education and Sports Medals took place.

It was a bright sunny day as the Sovereign presented medals to 58 recipients on Thursday 17 November.

© Monaco Prince’s Palace

You may recall that it was during the Mare Nostrum, an international swimming meet held in the Principality, that the Princess met Prince Albert II for the first time, in 2000. She went on to announce the end of her sporting career in 2007 and to marry the Sovereign in 2011.