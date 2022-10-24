The Princess brought a wide range of equipment and gifts on her visit.

The new President of the Société Protectrice des Animaux (Animal Protection Society) is taking her role seriously. While waiting for the construction of the new SPA Monaco shelter in Peille to be completed, Princess Charlene visited the premises in Èze on Thursday 20th October, reports Monaco-Matin.

Princess Charlene was able to visit the premises and the kennels which are now too small and outdated for the needs of the association. The President also met the team that takes care of all the abandoned pets.

The Princess also took advantage of her visit to bring kibble, blankets, heated kennels and medication for the shelter’s residents.

After her visit, Princess Charlene posted a photo on her Instagram account, calling on everyone to help an SPA animal shelter or a similar animal refuge.

Many cute little companions are still waiting patiently for a new home : SPA de Monaco