Monaco's Best
Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Directory - CultureCulture
Directory - EventsEvents
Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Directory - TourismTourism
Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Guide

All you need to know before the 2023 U Giru de Natale

By Romain Boisaubert
Published on 9 December 2022
U Giru de Natale
U Giru de Natale
By Romain Boisaubert
- 9 December 2022

The famous race organised by the Association Sportive de la Sûreté Publique (ASSP - the Police Department's Sports Club) is back this year for what promises to be an exciting 28th edition. 

After a great comeback last year with nearly 1250 starters, the U Giru de Natale is set to thrill Monegasques again this time around.

With more than 1000 participants already registered, the Christmas Run has lost non of its lustre and seems to be as popular as ever.

Bibs still available (but hurry!)

With an attractive course that is suitable for all levels, following the famous curves of the Monaco Grand Prix, the U Giru de Natale will hand out 2270 euros in cash prizes and goodies this year.

All participants will go home with a technical T-shirt, while the Semeurs d'Espoir Monaco charity will be on hand to collect trainers and jogging shoes for the underprivileged.

Registration is open until Friday 9 December, numbers permitting. Bibs can be picked up at port Hercule from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and from 8am to 9.45am on Sunday.