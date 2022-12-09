All you need to know before the 2023 U Giru de Natale

The famous race organised by the Association Sportive de la Sûreté Publique (ASSP - the Police Department's Sports Club) is back this year for what promises to be an exciting 28th edition.

After a great comeback last year with nearly 1250 starters, the U Giru de Natale is set to thrill Monegasques again this time around.

With more than 1000 participants already registered, the Christmas Run has lost non of its lustre and seems to be as popular as ever.

Bibs still available (but hurry!)

With an attractive course that is suitable for all levels, following the famous curves of the Monaco Grand Prix, the U Giru de Natale will hand out 2270 euros in cash prizes and goodies this year.

All participants will go home with a technical T-shirt, while the Semeurs d'Espoir Monaco charity will be on hand to collect trainers and jogging shoes for the underprivileged.

Registration is open until Friday 9 December, numbers permitting. Bibs can be picked up at port Hercule from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and from 8am to 9.45am on Sunday.