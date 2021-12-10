The famous race, organised by the Association Sportive de la Sûreté Publique (ASSP), is making a big comeback this year for a 27th edition that promises to be exciting, despite strict health measures

After the cancellation of the 2020 edition, the U Giru de Natale will take place this year, with nearly 1,250 participants on the starting line to attempt the 10km race through the streets of the Principality. To be able to start the race, participants must however provide a PCR or antigen test result that is less than 24 hours old, whether or not they are vaccinated. A medical certificate is also required.

Circuits to suit all ages

Open to all, with circuits to suit all ages, the race starts at 9 a.m. for the youngest categories (U10 and U12) and continues at 9:30 a.m. with the U14s and U16s. More than a hundred children are expected for these two starts, while the adults will set off around 10:30 a.m. for a 10km circuit in the heart of Monaco.

© MC-Clic

Participating Monaco firefighters will take a child who is a patient at L’Archet hospital in Nice along with them in an all-terrain wheelchair, which enables people with reduced mobility to be towed, and which was donated by the Monaco Liver Disorder association on 11 November 2021. The Monaco ‘carbinieri’ will also take part in the race.