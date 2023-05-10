Analysis: Gifted Myron Boadu steps up for AS Monaco

Making his first Ligue 1 start since February for AS Monaco, Myron Boadu put in a quality shift up front throughout his team’s crucial 1-2 road win over Angers.

Granted a rare start by manager Philippe Clement in the absence of Wissam Ben Yedder, the Dutchman held his own and rose to the occasion decisively by bagging a vital goal and playing well in all phases.

Considering he’d only been given 138 league minutes and just 252 in all competitions heading into this clash due to the heavy competitions for places, it was impressive to see the man who’s struggled to stamp his mark since joining Monaco in 2021 from AZ Alkmaar hitting his straps.

Athletic and holding his own in a physical and technical sense, the Dutchman led the line admirably, in a match where his movement was undeniably the feature of his performance.

While there were a few instances where he dropped deep shrewdly to connect play with his back to goal to kickstart counters and combine in the final third, his devastating runs in behind, down the channels and into the box especially caught the eye.

Proving a huge menace for his foes to handle, the way Boadu read the play astutely and was super alert to gaps to exploit was a joy to watch. Pouncing incisively once he saw a gap between defenders or a teammate with the ball on their preferred foot and under minimal pressure, this was instrumental in the speedster gaining an edge.

Timing, angling and directing his runs intelligently, this, in combination with how he gave himself some space before starting his runs, helped him gather the momentum and separation he craved to wreak havoc.

Cleverly timed run in behind

Superbly timed run in behind

How he used zig zags and double movements, plus did a fine job of staying onside, used his dynamic advantage over forward facing foes and occasionally rotated with his fellow attackers, compounded issues for Angers.

Crafty run from wide after rotating

As a result, Boadu relentlessly made headway with his clever darts down the channels, piercing central surges and instinctive bursts into the area.

A key byproduct of his threatening presence was that it effectively pinned and drew markers out of shape for others to utilise. Indeed, ASM’s opener served as a glowing testament to his aptitude here, where he occupied two defenders to generate plentiful room for Aleksandr Golovin to get free and score with aplomb.

Pinning two opponents to make room for Golovin to score

It was only fitting then that his goal originated from a wicked upfield charge so he could be found by Youssouf Fofana before calmly slotting home with a clinical finish.

Brilliantly timed run prior to his goal

Clinical finish for his goal

Working hard and smart for his team, there was much to admire about how he persistently offered himself as an outlet to add depth to attacks, stretched his opponents and never allowed his foes to settle into a pattern of how best to stop him courtesy of his crafty variations.

Extra praise was warranted from his strong body of work defensively, as he pressed coherently, tracked back diligently and maintained his discipline when Monaco went long spells without possession.

By the numbers, his nine duels won, seven touches inside the box, three shots, three ball recoveries, three interceptions and two won aerial duels punctuated his polished effort.

Boadu’s Heat Map

“It’s the second time I’ve scored here after last season’s game. But I have to do it even more. I know that I still have to improve in this area. I’m very happy because I helped the team by scoring and defending as well. Now, I hope to be able to score my first goal at the Stade Louis II next week against Lille,” the delighted forward explained afterwards.

His manager then expressed his happiness with Boadu’s output, stating: “He actually had a good game. It’s not easy for him this season with the big competition up front. But he didn’t give up and is working very well in training. He is still a young striker with talent. He fits perfectly into the development project for young players as AS Monaco wishes.”

While he’s very much been a peripheral figure for Les Monegasques this campaign, it was great to see him proving his quality when given an opportunity.

With his encouraging outing set to be a huge boost of confidence for the 22-year-old, who’s been sparingly used, it’ll be interesting to see if he can carry his momentum into the closing few games.

With more chances on the cards moving forward to stake his claim, the time is now to impress Clement and showcase what an exceptional player he can be when handed a start.