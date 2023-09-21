Artist Fernando Botero dies in Monaco

The Colombian painter and sculptor was suffering from pneumonia and was 91 years old.

“The Fondation Prince Pierre is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Fernando Botero. Appointed to the Foundation’s Artistic Council in 1994, he became an honorary member in 2005,” said the Fondation Prince Pierre de Monaco following Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s announcement of the artist’s death on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. “Fernando Botero, the painter of our traditions and our defects, the painter of our virtues, has died. The painter of our violence and our peace. Of the dove rejected a thousand times and placed on his throne a thousand times,” he wrote.

Picasso as never seen before at Prince’s Palace

Fernando Botero had a home and a studio in the Principality, where he regularly exhibited his works. A few months ago, his paintings adorned the walls of Opera Gallery during Monaco Art Week and, a few years earlier, the Bartoux Gallery showed some 30 of his works. Among the most famous Colombian artists in the world, he was known for his curvaceous and voluptuous subjects, inspired by pre-Columbian art.