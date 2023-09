A crane and gantry need to be removed from a construction site. © Communication Department/ Manuel Vitali

This is to enable the removal of the crane and gantry from a construction site there.

The route will be closed to traffic on the nights of 2 to 7 October from 8pm to 6am.

“These night-time operations, aimed at maintaining road and pedestrian traffic during the day, may cause some brief disturbance,” writes the Prince’s Government.

PHOTOS. 5 projects that will shape the Monaco of tomorrow