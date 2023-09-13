Back to school for Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

They are now in CE2 (year 4, grade 3) at the FANB school in Monaco-Ville.

Monday 11 September was an important date for all the Principality’s schoolchildren as they went back to school. Like them, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella headed there with their satchels on their backs and accompanied by their parents, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene. Before going into their classrooms, the eight-year-old Princely Twins posed in front of the Prince’s Palace in red polo shirts sporting the school crest.

Accompanied by Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène, the Princely Twins are now in CE2 – © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

In an interview with Monaco-Matin, Princess Charlene said: “Jacques and Gabriella were both very excited to see their friends again after such a long summer break. This is also the first time they will not be in the same class. It’s a big step for them, and I think it’s a good thing. Like any other pupil on the first day back, they had a lot of questions: about new friends, about their teachers, about what they were going to wear on the day. They did ask me when the next holidays are, though.”

Between now and the holidays, the Princely children will be pursuing their sporting activities in addition to school: hip-hop for Princess Gabriella and taekwondo for Hereditary Prince Jacques. “My husband and I think it’s important that, at school and in their daily activities, they should live like any other child their age,” the Sovereign’s wife said in the article.