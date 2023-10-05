Number of criminal cases down in Monaco

68 people, including two minors, are currently incarcerated in Monaco, an increase of 5 on last year - © Monaco Tribune / Paul Charoy

As the new judicial year begins, a review of the figures for the previous year is carried out.

On Monday 2 October, the Principality’s entire judiciary returned to work, in the presence of Prince Albert II, a Public Prosecutor and a First President of the Appeals Court, positions that had been vacant last year. The event provided an opportunity to disclose some figures from the previous year.

What is immediately noticeable is the year-on-year decrease in the number of criminal cases, from 1,520 in 2021-2022 to 1,379 in 2022-2023. Apart from drug-related cases (up from 69 to 108) and cases of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (up from 101 to 118), which were more prevalent this year, the overall number of offences was down.

In detail, of the 1,379 criminal cases recorded in 2022-2023, the most recurrent are still of the same kind: they relate to financial offences, numbering 223 in 2022-2023. Next come thefts (177), driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (118), drug-related offences (108), violence (74) and abuse of weakness (17).