Bargain alert: 8 interesting Black Friday deals in Monaco

The United States phenomen, “Black Friday” falls on November 24 this year, but some brands have already announced their deals.

It is an unmissable event for bargain hunters. Like during the sales, the different stores give great discounts on all sorts of products for Black Friday. For some, these are even their best deals of the year. Here is a list of some of the partner brands on Carlo, the local app:

La Maison du Limoncello : First, a lovely gift idea for liqueur lovers. «La Maison du Limoncello» store and workshop, located in the heart of Monaco-Ville, specialising in the manufacture of the famous Limoncello du Rocher with the best lemons on the Riviera, is taking 15 % off bottles of the lemon liqueur.

: First, a lovely gift idea for liqueur lovers. «La Maison du Limoncello» store and workshop, located in the heart of Monaco-Ville, specialising in the manufacture of the famous Limoncello du Rocher with the best lemons on the Riviera, is taking 15 % off bottles of the lemon liqueur. Aldo : Head over to Aldo in Fontvielle if you are looking for a great pair of boots or ankle boots for winter. The store is offering a 40% reduction on a selection of items.

: Head over to Aldo in Fontvielle if you are looking for a great pair of boots or ankle boots for winter. The store is offering a 40% reduction on a selection of items. By K : Need some new pieces for the season in your wardrobe? The “By K” fashion store on rue Grimaldi is full of gems from exclusive brands such as Autry, New Balance, Maison Labiche or Birkenstock. And for Black Friday you can get 40% off, on a selection of items.

: Need some new pieces for the season in your wardrobe? The “By K” fashion store on rue Grimaldi is full of gems from exclusive brands such as Autry, New Balance, Maison Labiche or Birkenstock. And for Black Friday you can get 40% off, on a selection of items. Bahri Monaco : On the accessories front, reductions of between 20% and 50% are shown on a selection of items at Bahri. Located on rue Grimaldi, it is the ultimate destination for watch fans and connoisseurs. The store has been selling both trendy models and luxury watches for over 30 years.

: On the accessories front, reductions of between 20% and 50% are shown on a selection of items at Bahri. Located on rue Grimaldi, it is the ultimate destination for watch fans and connoisseurs. The store has been selling both trendy models and luxury watches for over 30 years. Heli Air Monaco : More unusually, Heli Air Monaco is offering BlackFriday deals on its flights. Could this be the right time to try out a unique experience, and admire the Riviera from another angle? You can discover Monaco from the sky, for example, for €70 instead of €78 per person.

: More unusually, Heli Air Monaco is offering BlackFriday deals on its flights. Could this be the right time to try out a unique experience, and admire the Riviera from another angle? You can discover Monaco from the sky, for example, for €70 instead of €78 per person. MonacoBike : while we’re on the subject of transport, at the Principality’s electric bicycle sales and rental service, MonecoBike, if you buy one of a selection of items, you will get 40% off the second item! An excellent way to visit our beautiful region while staying fit.

: while we’re on the subject of transport, at the Principality’s electric bicycle sales and rental service, MonecoBike, if you buy one of a selection of items, you will get 40% off the second item! An excellent way to visit our beautiful region while staying fit. Monte-Carlo Beer : This is the benchmark beer brand in the Principality. Monaco Beer, which has just launched two new varieties, one alcohol-free and one IPA (short for India Pale Ale), in addition to its signature blonde and amber, is offering half price on all its beers. Ideal for organising a party in Monaco’s colours!

: This is the benchmark beer brand in the Principality. Monaco Beer, which has just launched two new varieties, one alcohol-free and one IPA (short for India Pale Ale), in addition to its signature blonde and amber, is offering half price on all its beers. Ideal for organising a party in Monaco’s colours! Habitat: As for home decoration, there are some good deals to be had, including at Habitat. The designer/manufacturer since 1964 has more than 1,000 furniture and sofa product items in a contemporary style. In addition, the store’s returns policy means there is no risk of disappointment.

While Black Friday only lasts 24 hours, traders are offering deals ahead of time and over the weekend following Black Friday. The last day of the promotional event has even been dubbed Cyber Monday. This is the Monday following Black Friday, with the deals only being available on line. With the festive season just a few weeks away, this is a perfect opportunity to find some early gifts for under the tree, without breaking the bank.