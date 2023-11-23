Monaco conference on ‘Natural Capital’

BNP Paribas and the Centre Scientifique de Monaco (CSM – Monaco Scientific Centre), in partnership with the Prince Albert II Foundation, organised a conference on 9 November on the theme of ‘Natural Capital: Challenges and Solutions for a Sustainable Future’.

The conference brought together a panel of entrepreneurs, economists, researchers, and scientists for the first time in Monaco. Three sessions were devoted to Philanthropic and Intergovernmental Institutions, Businesses and Startups, and major Finance stakeholders.

The speakers were able to discuss innovative initiatives in their respective fields. BNP Paribas partnered with CSM to highlight the joint efforts of science, the economy and finance to protect this natural capital, whose maritime and land aspects were defined in a two-day multidisciplinary workshop after the conference.

Several representatives from economic, scientific and financial bodies took part in the discussions. © CSM

“I am delighted that BNP Paribas is alongside CSM, which is doing a remarkable job in Monaco on issues related to Natural Capital. The preservation of Natural Capital is fundamental, both for present and future generations,” said Territory Director Monaco at BNP Paribas, Françoise Puzenat. “In order to protect the environment and its precious biodiversity we need to interact to influence positively decision-makers,” said Denis Germand, Scientific Director at the CSM.

Could finance save the environment? In conversation with economist Nathalie Hilmi