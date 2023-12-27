Centennial Ball raises 50,000 euros for Fight Aids

The proceeds from the auction of three works by Monegasque artist Lukas Avalon, depicting the Builder Prince - © Frederic Nebinger

The luxurious event was attended by Prince Albert II, Princess Stéphanie, Louis and Marie Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb.

On October 20, the Bal du Centenaire was organised by the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) and, thanks to the auction held during the evening, the sum of 50,000 euros was raised. A cheque for this amount was presented to Princess Stéphanie by Stéphane Valeri, in the presence of Camille Gottlieb, Marie Ducruet and Christine Barca, General Secretary of Fight Aids Monaco.

On its social networks, the Monegasque association thanks the vice president and the entire SBM team, in particular Marie Ducruet, for organising the evening, which took place in the Atrium of the Casino de Monte-Carlo.

A host of celebrities took to the red-carpeted steps, including Minister of State Pierre Dartout, Formula 2 driver Arthur Leclerc and model Baptiste Giabiconi. A total of 132 guests attended this exceptional ball, enjoying a six-course dinner concocted by chef Richard Rubbini, and a concert by British singer Leona Lewis.