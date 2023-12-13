CMB raises over €27,000 for child protection

To mark World Children’s Day on 20 November, the Monegasque bank organised a fundraising drive for the Association Mondiale des Amis de l’Enfance (AMADE – Worldwide Association of Friends of Children).

Because we do not all have the same opportunities in life, CMB decided to take action in support of underprivileged children. “Concerned about the socially responsible aspect,” the bank, based in Monaco since 1976, donated part of a day’s trading commissions to AMADE and also encouraged all its private wealth managers and bankers to do likewise, collecting a handsome total of €27,713.

This funding will contribute to the “L’énergie de l’Espoir” (Energy of Hope) programme, which will be rolled out in particular through the distribution of portable solar lamps to children in schools in Africa to enable them to get home more safely and study in better conditions, or through the distribution of the ‘Nomad Education’ educational application for Senegalese students.

Led by Francesco Grosoli, CEO of CMB Monaco, a similar operation was organised last year for another Monegasque association, Les enfants de Frankie – © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna.

“We at CMB Monaco understand that true prosperity lies in our company making a positive contribution to society. By nurturing strong relationships, supporting communities and promoting solidarity initiatives such as this, we are shaping a future in which economic success and social responsibility are inseparable,” said Francesco Grosoli, CEO of CMB Monaco.

Jérôme Froissart, Secretary General of AMADE, said about the operation: “Businesses, particularly the banking sector, getting involved alongside us is important and very much appreciated. We have an opportunity, as a trusted third party, to support businesses that wish to make an impact through their social and responsible commitment. This initiative by CMB Monaco and its employees is very innovative and inspiring.”