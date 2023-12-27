Georges Marsan forbidden to contact Town Hall staff

The Mayor of Monaco is placed under judicial supervision.

A new development in the affair concerning the Mayor of the Principality, Georges Marsan, has come to light. As reported by Monaco-Matin, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has announced that the mayor is forbidden to contact other members of the Town Hall staff.

“Investigations are continuing actively into the case, in which several people have been charged. This week, two searches were carried out, as well as hearings. The people charged remain under judicial supervision, under which Mr. Marsan is not allowed to have contact with any staff at Monaco Town Hall”, confirmed the Public Prosecutor.

As previously reported, Georges Marsan and three others have been charged with “active bribery of a national public official”, “passive bribery by a national public official”, “active and passive influence peddling”, “unlawful taking of interest by a national public official” and “criminal conspiracy”.

In a statement sent out by his lawyer, Me Brezzo, the mayor said he had never taken advantage of his position and was anxious to see his innocence established. For the time being, however, Georges Marsan is forbidden to have any contact with the municipal teams. His first deputy, Camille Svara, is acting in his stead. Over the past few days, investigators have carried out two new searches and held further hearings.