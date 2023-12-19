“I look forward to my innocence being proven”: Mayor Georges Marsan reacts to indictment

The affair, made public on Thursday 14 December, has rocked Monaco.

Six people, including the Mayor of Monaco, were taken into custody last Thursday, and several searches were carried out in recent days by the Police Department. As part of a judicial enquiry, the three Monegasque examining magistrates in charge of the case are investigating “active bribery of a national public official”, “passive bribery by a national public official”, “active and passive influence peddling”, “unlawful taking of interest by a national public official” and “criminal conspiracy”.

Contacted by Monaco Tribune, the Public Prosecutor said, “following these operations, four people, including the Mayor of Monaco, Georges Marsan, appeared before the investigating magistrates, who charged them and placed them under the court’s supervision.” Investigations are ongoing and, as things stand, the courts will not be divulging any further information about the investigation, on the grounds of confidentiality. The Public Prosecutor added that “those who have been charged are presumed innocent.”

Four people charged

It should be noted that while several media outlets are reporting a total of five indictments, the Public Prosectutor confirms this is not the case. There were four in total – Georges Marsan and three others – and two people who were taken into custody were released without charge. One of those was Georges Gambarini. Monaco Town Council announced on Saturday 16 December that the local councillor, who is responsible for signage and advertising, had been interviewed as part of an ongoing investigation and, following the interview, had not been charged.

A statement sent by Georges Marsan’s lawyer reads: “An investigation is underway and I intend to cooperate in order to shed light on the matter. My actions have always been in the citizens’ interests and have always been guided by the greater good and the promotion of the Principality of Monaco. The town council’s procedures are clear and are adhered to. As mayor, I would stress that I do not have the power to take decisions on my own. These decisions are taken by the Municipal Council. As for public procurement, it is regulated and monitored. I have served on the Municipal Council since 1991 and as Mayor since 2003. I believe I’m being subjected to unfair treatment and a veritable persecution. I can assure you: I have never taken advantage of my position. I look forward to my innocence being proven.”

Mr Brezzo pointed out that at this stage there would be no further statement from the mayor or his counsel “and we will not be in a position to grant any interviews,” added the defence.