Hats off! to 300 IUM graduates

Young people of 62 different nationalities went on stage to collect the highly symbolic piece of paper.

Tears of joy and sadness… The graduation ceremony was held in the prestigious Salle des Princes at the Grimaldi Forum on Saturday December 9. Families and friends were gathered in the audience to encourage and congratulate the students in their black robes, as they move on to the next chapter in their lives.

In a press release, the school mentioned the undeniable bonds formed by the students throughout their journey: “The IUM thrives on the friendships made in class, nurtured by the students’ association and cemented during late-night study sessions. These bonds have provided support, encouragement and a sense of belonging, making the challenges of academic life more bearable and the successes even sweeter,” it says.

After the ceremony, graduates were able to relax with their relatives over a glass of champagne – © IUM

Friendships and potential future partners on every continent for these students who often become entrepreneurs. “Through their different ethnic backgrounds, origins and life experiences, each individual has contributed unique outlooks and talents. This vibrant mosaic has enriched the learning environment, promoting understanding, respect and inclusion,” reads the release.

More and more graduates

This year, the ceremony began with a powerful speech by Matteo Ward, CEO and co-founder of WRÅD, a design studio that focuses on sustainability, who the IUM invited to be the keynote speaker. “The challenge will be to bridge the gap between the rigidity of the system we have built and the way nature works… and the good news is that you have the ability and the tools to help us do this… the challenge is your drive!”

As Director Jean-Philippe Muller told us earlier this year, the school is attracting increasing numbers of young people every year, “We have grown from 200 students to 700 today, with 310 graduating at the last ceremony. That’s ten times more than ten years ago,” says Jean-Philippe Muller.