Jet off to Cyprus from Nice

Cyprus Airways has launched a direct service between the Côte d’Azur capital and Larnaca.

As of Tuesday December 12, Terminal 1 at Nice airport now offers direct flights to Cyprus, and more specifically to the town of Larnaca.

Located by the sea, Larnaca (known as Kition in ancient times) offers visitors beautiful walks, sun, sandy beaches, churches and mosques, wild landscapes and picturesque villages.

The route will be operated by Cyprus Airways twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, using Airbus A220 aircraft. The flight duration is three hours and 39 minutes.

Please note: Cyprus is not part of the Schengen area. You will need to pass through customs with a valid passport or identity card. It is therefore important to arrive with plenty of time to allow for customs clearance.