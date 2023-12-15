Princely Couple receive Light of Peace

This symbolic lantern, lit in Jesus’ birthplace Bethlehem, made a stopover at the Prince’s Palace on Wednesday 13 December.

The Light of Peace came to Monaco, and specifically to the Salon Europe at the Prince’s Palace. A ceremony was held to mark the occasion in the presence of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, who were presented with the famous lantern by a young Austrian scout. The Prince and Princess placed the lamp in the nativity scene set up in the Cour d’Honneur.

It was lit by a young Christian in Bethlehem on the West Bank a few days ago, then made its way to Austria, where it was given to ten-year-old scout, Michael Putz, who is carrying it across Europe and as far as the Principality this month.

ORF, the Austrian public broadcasting company, initiated the lighting of the Light of Peace in 1986 – © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

“We need to talk about peace in Europe. Our symbol of light carries this message, and every year we take it from country to country, it’s become a tradition,” said Thomas Stelzer, Governor of the Upper Austria region told Monaco-Matin, then adding on Monaco Info: “Every year we try to make contact with a leader in Europe so that we can bring them the Light of Peace and show the people of Europe how important this is. We are very happy and honoured that Prince Albert was able to welcome us.” The message was echoed by the Sovereign, who indicated, as the daily newspaper reported, that the Principality’s history demonstrates “a constant commitment to peace.“