Prince’s Carabinier attacked on duty

The circumstances, reported by Monaco-Matin, were confirmed to us by Monaco’s public prosecutor’s office.

The incident was reported to the Sûreté Publique around 8 pm. It was a quiet evening in the Principality and in particular on the Rock when a man suddenly attacked one of the Prince’s carabinieri on the Place du Palais Princier for no apparent reason, elbowing him and kicking him in his private parts.

Several carabinieri nearby quickly intervened to subdue the assailant before pinning him down. He was picked up by a police patrol car and subsequently by CHPG staff.

As the public prosecutor’s office told us when contacted, “the medical staff deemed him unfit for police custody or trial because of his psychiatric condition.” The 49-year-old Frenchman suffers from schizophrenia. He was already known to the Monegasque police, having assaulted a police officer in the past.