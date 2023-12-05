Where to cycle in Monaco

Monaco Tribune has put together for you a list of locations set aside for cyclists.

A new cycle lane was created in Monaco a few days ago, linking the La Condamine and Larvotto neighbourhoods. It is 430 metres long, and allows cyclists to pass safely through the Louis-II tunnel in that direction. Going the other way, cyclists will have to continue to share the road with motorists, as the width of the tunnel on that side doesn’t allow for the creation of a cycle lane.

Nevertheless, this now makes a total of 6 km that cyclists can use in the Principality. Here’s a summary:

Two new cycle paths in the Principality

With this new cycle lane, cyclists now have three dedicated sections on Monegasque roads. The second is a 300-metre-long track that was created in 2020 and passes through the Tunnel du Rocher. It is marked out on the ground and easily recognisable thanks to the cyclist symbol painted on the road surface. It starts opposite the Fontvieille shopping centre, and runs as far as Port Hercule.

The third and final cycle path is the Avenue Princesse Grace. Almost 1,500 metres long, it means cyclists can go from the Larvotto to the Louis-II tunnel roundabout. It is located in the left-hand lane. And as a reminder, these lanes are reserved exclusively for “two- or three-wheeled cycles and motorised personal transport vehicles,” as stated in the Monegasque highway code.

Created in 2020, the cycle lane links the Fontvieille neighbourhood to Quai Albert Ier © Communication Department

Using bus lanes

On 3 June 2020, municipal decree no. 2020-1857, published in the Journal de Monaco, added provisions governing vehicle traffic in the city, and bicycles in particular. “Traffic lanes reserved for public transport (known as bus lanes) can be used by: muscle-powered cycles and pedal-assisted cycles,” as well as “electric scooters” and “electric balance bikes.” Cyclists can now use the Principality’s bus lanes, which cover roughly 1.7 kilometres across the Principality.

An example of a bus lane used by cyclists ©Prince’s Government

2.4 km of “shared” space

To reach this figure of 6km of lanes available to cyclists, the Prince’s Government has defined a number of shared spaces where non-motorised vehicles can ride, such as scooters, rollerblades, skateboards and… bicycles. Here they are:

Around the Chapiteau de Fontvieille

Allée Lazare Sauvaigo

Avenue des Castelans, in the pedestrianised section

Darse Sud opposite the establishments

East and west dykes at Fontvieille

Esplanade at Stade Louis II

Place d’Armes (outside La Condamine market times)

Promenade Honoré II

Upper promenade at Larvotto Beach

Quai Albert 1er

Rue Princesse Caroline

Self-service bicycles in Monaco

Like many cities, Monaco provides its own self-service bicycle hire: Monabike. There are 49 parking stations across Monaco, with a total of 350 electric bicycles available. A 30-minute journey costs €1, and the monthly subscription is €18. You just need to subscribe via the Monapass application, borrow a bike using a QR code or your subscription card, then return it to any of the parking stations in Monaco. All of these can be found on Monapass or the PBSC application.

As a reminder, in Monaco, helmets are compulsory for all cyclists up to the age of 18 and strongly recommended beyond that. Helmets are also compulsory up to the age of 18 for electric scooters, as is reflective clothing or equipment.