Beking Monaco: Peter Sagan wins last pro road race

The Slovakian, a three-time world champion and multiple winner of the green jersey on the Tour de France, won the 3rd Beking Monaco Criterium on Sunday afternoon, ahead of Tadej Pogacar and Mark Cavendish.

An impressive podium that is worthy of the great classic races.

On the Monaco Grand Prix track, the star of the peloton over the past decade, Peter Sagan, finished ahead of Tadej Pogacar, a 2-time winner of the Tour de France and Mark Cavendish, considered to be the greatest sprinter in history with 34 stage victories on the Tour.

“It was great to ride again with my colleagues and friends before beginning a new chapter in my life. It was like a big party, and I am happy so many fans and enthusiasts came to Monaco to enjoy a beautiful day of cycling with the family,” said the winner on the finish line.

Sagan now focused on Paris Olympics

“Beking is still a young event, but it shows the enormous potential of sport in terms of education and social awareness, and I am really pleased to do my bit for the project.”

In his last professional race, the 33 years old Slovakian succeeds Philippe Gilbert and Primoz Roglic as race winner.

The Monegasque resident, now a member of the RRK Group–Pierre Baguette-Benzinola continental team, is drawing the curtain on his immense career on the road, but has lofty ambitions in mountain biking, with the Paris 2024 Olympic Games firmly in his sights.