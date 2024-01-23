“A new chapter” at Monte-Carlo Beach: René Blino becomes General Manager

He succeeds Danièle Garcelon, who held the position for more than 20 years.

“New management, new dynamic, new team.” On Wednesday 17 January, the Chairman Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) announced that Danièle Garcelon was retiring, over 20 years’ loyal service as General Manager of Monte-Carlo Beach, and more than 40 years within the SBM.

“She has left her mark on the history of the Beach,” said Stéphane Valeri. “Danièle Garcelon was warmly applauded by the hundreds of employees present in the Salle Empire during the Chairman’s new year’s address to SBM staff. She was a key figure, and a page in the Beach’s history is undoubtedly being turned.“

Over the last two decades, the Monte-Carlo Beach has experienced a real boom, thanks first and foremost to a major renovation in 2009, which earned it a fifth star. The establishment is also strongly committed to sustainable development (thanks in particular to the Elsa restaurant) and has diversified its offering with the recent opening of Maona Monte-Carlo.

René Blino takes up the torch

The hotel’s new General Manager has now been announced: René Blino, who joined the group from Paris on 15 January.

René Blino began his career in retail before entering the hotel industry 15 years ago. Until now, he was General Manager of the Madame Rêve hotel, a five-star establishment in the capital. Previously, he managed the Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d’Albion in Cannes… but that’s not all!

“It wasn’t the clincher that made us recruit him, but it was a big hint that he’s the right person for the job: René Blino was also the General Manager of the Barrière les Neiges, a luxury hotel in Courchevel, next to the Palace des Neiges that we have just bought,” announced Stéphane Valeri.

René Blino – © Monte-Carlo SBM

Throughout his career, René Blino has held positions as Human Resources Director, Accommodation Director, F&B Director and Hotel Manager, mainly for the Shangri-la Group in Paris, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Ho Chi Minh, and has a solid understanding of the luxury hotel business.

He will be an undeniable asset for this new adventure, which will begin operationally in the spring. The hotel section at the Monte-Carlo Beach will reopen on April 5th. And on 12 April, the entire establishment will be up and running with the reopening of the Monte-Carlo Beach Club.

