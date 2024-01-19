Two Monaco hotel suites among world’s finest

Let’s go… to Monte-Carlo!

The Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) Group’s Chairman and CEO opened his New Year’s address to the press on Wednesday 17 January with some very good news.

“It has been a good start to the year for SBM, with a number of hotel industry awards highlighting the group’s excellence. The Princess Grace and Prince Rainier III suites at the Hôtel de Paris have just been named among the finest suites in the world by two American magazines: Elite Traveler and Robb Report,” said a delighted Stéphane Valeri.

Japanese restaurant, Moods, museum… 5 major SBM projects for 2024

The Prince Rainier III suite is listed in Elite Traveler’s top 100. The Princess Grace suite figures high on Robb Report’s top 50 list, in 15th place. Prestigious awards indeed for these suites, which were created as a tribute to the famous Princely Couple.

The 830m2 Prince Rainier III suite, situated on the roof of the Hôtel de Paris, has two bedrooms, a 350m2 terrace and a heated infinity pool. The Princess Grace suite, which covers 983m2 (over two floors), also has two bedrooms, as well as a private pool and jacuzzi.

The Princess Grace and Prince Rainier III suites – © Monte-Carlo SBM

Monaco’s most beautiful historic hotels

SBM recognised for environmental commitment

These are not the only awards the group has received, however. Stéphane Valeri also touched on the environmental aspect, pointing out that sustainable development is one of the mainstays of his roadmap. By way of illustration, the Monte-Carlo Beach and Monte-Carlo Bay have just been awarded Green Globe Platinum certification.

As you may be aware, Green Globe has drawn up a long list of criteria to assess hotels’ environmental impact and the solutions they have put in place as part of an eco-responsible approach, while at the same time raising awareness among their customers.

“This represents ten years of constant commitment to sustainable development,” says Stéphane Valeri. This is not the first time that SBM hotels have been recognised for their efforts regarding sustainable tourism. In 2022, the Monte-Carlo Beach was awarded the first special prize in the Hotel & Lodge awards Green category.

Can luxury tourism successfully embrace sustainability?