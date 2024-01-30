Flavien Foundation presents €100,000 to Monaco Scientific Centre

The donation was made during the 16th Monaco Biennial Cancer conference.

Jointly organised by the Centre Scientifique de Monaco (CSM – Monaco Scientific Centre) and the CHPG (Princess Grace Hospital), the Monaco Biennial Cancer conference is a specialist event in the field of oncology, attracting over 1,500 participants and several dozen partners over four days.

Denis Maccario, Chairman of the Flavien Foundation, was there to present a cheque for €100,000 to the CSM, represented by Dr Vincent Picco. With his colleagues in the CSM’s medical biology department, Dr Picco is leading several research programmes to develop specific treatments to reduce side effects in young patients. This cheque is the latest in a series of donations by the Flavien Foundation, the first being in 2017. The charity has been combatting paediatric cancers since 2014.

New treatments in sight?

Monaco recently joined forces with the Assistance Publique des Hôpitaux de Marseille (Marseille’s public hospital network), at the request of Professor Nicolas Andre, paediatric oncologist at La Timone Hospital in Marseille, to support Mependax, a clinical trial that will explore new avenues in the treatment of paediatric brain cancers.

A drug called axitinib will be administered to the children as part of a “metronomic” treatment regimen. “The treatment allows the cancer to be managed like a chronic disease. The aim is to control and slow its growth, to stop its development. The protocol could make it possible to minimise side-effects by reducing the toxicity of the treatment, since it is administered in lower doses, but more frequently,” Dr Vincent Picco explained.

