Programme, ticketing, celebrities… the low-down in the run-up to Fight Aids Cup

The Fight Aids Cup is back at Stade Louis-II on 22 January for its 4th edition. The traditional gala match between the Barbagiuans and Cirque FC will again feature some of international football’s most iconic figures.

Marking the 50th anniversary of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival and in support of the fight against HIV, two causes close to Princess Stéphanie’s heart, the Fight Aids Cup promises an exceptional evening at the Louis-II.

“We want this edition, which will celebrate several anniversaries, to be a memorable one, with magical moments once again on the pitch thanks to the presence of international football legends,” said Louis Ducruet, chairman of the Monaco Barbagiuans. “I’m delighted that Fight Aids Monaco will benefit from the development of this event.”

Berbatov, Mexès, Makélélé, Pires…

As part of Prince Rainier III’s centenary celebrations, the Barbagiuans’ president paid tribute to his grandfather, unveiling a collector’s jersey that players from both teams will wear at the event. A way of “celebrating the Builder Prince’s 100th birthday and remembering his love of football and AS Monaco.”

New faces are expected to join the squad for the first time, including Dimitar Berbatov, Philippe Mexès and Claude Makélélé. With a third consecutive participation, Robert Pires will be one of the stalwarts of this Fight Aids Cup 2024.

“It’s always very important for me to be available when solidarity is being promoted through a major sporting event,” said the former France international, 1998 world champion and Euro 2000 winner. “We’re here to support a charity, and that’s a philosophy that resonates with me.”

Practical info

Mock kick-off by Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie before the match, scheduled for 6.30 pm.

All proceeds from the evening will go directly to Fight Aids Monaco.

Price: 10 euros (tickets available on site or from the AS Monaco online ticketing service a few days before the event).