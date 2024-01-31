Sculpture, engraving and drawing: express your inner artist at winter holiday workshops

The art school is running three courses during the winter holidays - © Unsplash

The École Supérieure d’Arts Plastiques is running three courses for amateurs during the upcoming school holidays.

Three courses will be held at the Pavillon Bosio from Monday 26 February to Friday 1 March 2024. Children and adults, beginners or advanced, there’s something for everyone. Four experienced teachers will run the three programmes in sculpture, engraving (for adults and teenagers) and drawing (for younger children).

Engraving

Laure Fissore, a graduate of the Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, will be leading the engraving workshops. Open to secondary school pupils and adults, this course is an introduction to intaglio printmaking using the drypoint technique on sheets of metal or Plexiglas.

Ceramics

Jeffrey Haines and Jean-Sylvain Marchessou will teach sculpture and modelling techniques in a course designed for adults and secondary school students. You will also have the opportunity to work on volume, by studying and observing the human body.

Drawing

Aimed at children this time, the drawing course run by Yannick Cosso offers fun exercises with free and group sessions. There will be a daily theme to match one or more artworks that will be presented. Children aged 7 to 13 will be able to express themselves and hone their techniques. They will be split by age into two groups.

The week-long course is a cultural initiation for the children. The young participants will be able to discover iconic works on the themes of Hokusai and the landscape, Dada and collage, and Dali and the imaginary.

Don’t forget your equipment! A list of the supplies you will need will be sent to you when you register.

Practical information for engraving and ceramics:

Prices :

– People who are registered for ESAP public workshops: €300 (or €60 / day)

– Non-ESAP registered: €375 (or €75 / day).

Dates and times: Monday 26 February to Friday 1 March 2024, from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm

Venue: Pavillon Bosio, 1 Avenue des Pins, 98000 Monaco

Open to: Collège and lycée pupils (middle and high school) and adults for engraving / High school pupils and adults for sculpture

Practical information for the drawing course :

Prices :

– People who are registered for ESAP public workshops:

€150 (or €30 / half-day)

– Non-ESAP registered: €200 (or €45 / half-day).

Dates and times: Monday 26 February to Friday 1 March 2024

– 7-9 year olds : from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm

– 10-13 year olds : from 2 pm to 5 pm

Venue: Pavillon Bosio, 1 Avenue des Pins, 98000 Monaco

Open to: Children aged 7 to 13