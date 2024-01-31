Candlemas crepes at Parc Princesse Antoinette

There's a crepe party on Saturday 3 February at the Parc Princesse Antoinette - © Unsplash

Do you like yours with sugar, jam or salted butter? No matter, there’s something for all tastes!

Sweet tooths take note! On Saturday 3 February from 2pm to 5pm, Monaco Town Council is inviting children and their parents to celebrate Candlemas at a festive afternoon event at A Fàbrica.

Whether it’s salted butter caramel, ©Nutella, jam or a plain sugar crepe you’re after, come on down! The event is organised in partnership with the “La boîte de jeux” non-profit organisation.

Admission is free all afternoon.

Practical details :