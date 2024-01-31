Monaco's Best
In brief

Candlemas crepes at Parc Princesse Antoinette

Published on 31 January 2024
crepe
There's a crepe party on Saturday 3 February at the Parc Princesse Antoinette - © Unsplash
Do you like yours with sugar, jam or salted butter? No matter, there’s something for all tastes!

Sweet tooths take note! On Saturday 3 February from 2pm to 5pm, Monaco Town Council is inviting children and their parents to celebrate Candlemas at a festive afternoon event at A Fàbrica.

Whether it’s salted butter caramel, ©Nutella, jam or a plain sugar crepe you’re after, come on down!  The event is organised in partnership with the “La boîte de jeux” non-profit organisation.

Admission is free all afternoon.

Practical details :

  • Where: Parc Princesse Antoinette, 54 bis boulevard du Jardin Exotique, 98000 Monaco
  • When: Saturday 3 February 2024 from 2 pm to 5 pm
  • Prices : €2.50 for a sugar crepe, €3 for a ©Nutella, salted butter caramel or jam topping
  • Further information  on www.mairie.mc or call +377 93 15 29 33