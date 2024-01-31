Candlemas crepes at Parc Princesse Antoinette
Do you like yours with sugar, jam or salted butter? No matter, there’s something for all tastes!
Sweet tooths take note! On Saturday 3 February from 2pm to 5pm, Monaco Town Council is inviting children and their parents to celebrate Candlemas at a festive afternoon event at A Fàbrica.
Whether it’s salted butter caramel, ©Nutella, jam or a plain sugar crepe you’re after, come on down! The event is organised in partnership with the “La boîte de jeux” non-profit organisation.
Admission is free all afternoon.
Practical details :
- Where: Parc Princesse Antoinette, 54 bis boulevard du Jardin Exotique, 98000 Monaco
- When: Saturday 3 February 2024 from 2 pm to 5 pm
- Prices : €2.50 for a sugar crepe, €3 for a ©Nutella, salted butter caramel or jam topping
- Further information on www.mairie.mc or call +377 93 15 29 33