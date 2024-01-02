Stuck with a sagging spruce? “Dépose sapin” points are at hand!
Several collection points are available in Monaco.
Now Christmas is over, you’re no doubt thinking about taking the decorations down for this year and, above all, getting the tree out of the living room. But then what?
To avoid trees being left in the street or next to the rubbish bins, the Department of Urban Development, Monaco City Council and the SMA are organising the “dépose sapin” (tree drop-off) scheme again this year.
Since 26 December and until 26 January, you can drop off your used natural tree, free of charge, at one of the following collection points:
- Place Saint-Nicolas
- Place Sainte-Dévote
- Promenade Honoré-II (in front of the Jardins d’Apolline)
- Allée Saint Jean-Paul II
- Esplanade Albert Ier (opposite the Casino supermarket)
- Boulevard du Larvotto (before the junction with rue du Portier)
- Place des Moulins
- Pont Sainte-Dévote (upstairs SNCF station entrance)
- Place Saint-Charles
- Boulevard de Belgique (beside the Bosio bus stop)
- Avenue Hector Otto (Escorial)