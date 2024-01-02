Stuck with a sagging spruce? “Dépose sapin” points are at hand!

These collection points are free of charge, but are for used natural trees only - Unsplash

Several collection points are available in Monaco.

Now Christmas is over, you’re no doubt thinking about taking the decorations down for this year and, above all, getting the tree out of the living room. But then what?

To avoid trees being left in the street or next to the rubbish bins, the Department of Urban Development, Monaco City Council and the SMA are organising the “dépose sapin” (tree drop-off) scheme again this year.

Since 26 December and until 26 January, you can drop off your used natural tree, free of charge, at one of the following collection points: