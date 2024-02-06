Entire Princely family witnesses great Roca Team victory

Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella joined their parents in the Princely Family's reserved seats at the Gaston Médecin sports hall. © Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace

Princess Gabriella and Hereditary Prince Jacques enjoyed a superb basketball match with their parents in Monaco on Friday evening.

The Roca Team overcame Fenerbahçe after an exceptional fourth period at the Salle Gaston Médecin, with Prince Albert II and Hereditary Prince Jacques standing side by side, clearly very invested in the game.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

A family outing that was focused on sport, a passion shared by the Princely Couple. In an interview with Monaco-Matin in September, Princess Charlene also mentioned her children’s interest in sport, the priority being “to teach them to swim.” “More generally, Gabriella is very keen on hip-hop. Jacques practises taekwondo.”

As well as the Princely family, the Roca Team’s supporters were also out in force. © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace – Communication Department

A lovely image, following on from a busy month of public appearances by the entire Princely Family. After taking part in the launch of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival mid-January, the Princely Twins accompanied Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène to their mother’s birthday celebration at the La Condamine market, before setting the Saint Devota boat alight a few days later.

