Tennis lessons in and around Monaco

Several tennis clubs, in the towns bordering Monaco, provide lessons for beginners or more experienced players.

If you are from the Monegasque region and you or your children want to work on your forehand, Monaco Tribune ‘serves’ up tennis clubs that offer group and private lessons. “Advantage!”

Two organisations provide lessons in the Principality, and you can also find a club in Cap d’Ail, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Beausoleil and Beaulieu-Sur-Mer.

In all of these clubs, a French Tennis Federation (FFT) licence is required if you wish to take tennis lessons. However, you can also rent a court to practice without a teacher. In this case, the FFT licence is not mandatory.

Tennis licence prices:

– €12 up to 6 years

– €22 from 7 to 18 years

– €32 for adults

1. Tennis Club de Monaco

The club’s courts are located high above the Principality – © Tennis Club de Monaco

The Tennis Club de Monaco has four outdoor clay tennis courts and a mini-tennis court, all of which are floodlit. Located on the Monegasque border at 7 Avenue Rainier III, 06320 Cap-d’Ail, the club offers private and group lessons. Two state-certified tennis teachers, Arnaud Zaragoza and Jessica Zaragoza, offer lessons to suit different levels, from beginners to more experienced.

The club’s tennis school offers group sessions for youngsters over the course of the season, from September to June.

Tennis School annual prices for children aged 4 and up (FFT licence included) :

A one-hour lesson per week: €205

Two hours per week: €315

Annual prices for “advanced youth” classes, ages 12 and up (FFT licence included):

One training session (1.5 hrs) per week: €270 euros

2 training sessions (1.5 hrs x 2) per week: €420 euros

The club also provides private lessons, prices vary depending on the player’s level.

2. Monte-Carlo Country Club

Monte-Carlo Country Club tennis club – ©Franck Follet

The club, which is well known for organising the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, also has a range of lessons and other activities. In terms of facilities, it is one of the most high-end. The historic and iconic Monte-Carlo Country Club (MCCC) dates back to 1928. It has 21 clay courts of which two are covered and two hard courts. 15 are floodlit. At the MCCC, members can also enjoy other facilities such as restaurants or wellness areas.

The club has three programmes for children. These do not require membership of the Monte-Carlo Country Club.

The Mini-club takes place every Wednesday and introduces 3-6 year olds to tennis. For an older age group, the Tennis School welcomes 7-13 years old every Wednesday from September to June.

Annual tennis school prices for one hour per week from September to June:

Members : €336 , licence included

: , licence included Non-members: €395, licence included

Children aged 6 to 12 can join the Multi-activity sports camp. This provides 1 hour of tennis, 45 min of fitness and 45 min of team sports every week.

Annual multi-activity sports camp prices from September to June:

Members :

– Wednesdays: €485

– Saturdays: €425

– Wednesdays and Saturdays: €900

: – Wednesdays: – Saturdays: – Wednesdays and Saturdays: Non-members:

– Wednesdays : €530

– Saturdays : €460

– Wednesdays and Saturdays: €980

For private lessons, which are open to all, you should speak directly to the club’s instructors.

3. Tennis Club Cap d’Ail

The Tennis Club Cap d’Ail is located by Marquet Beach – © Tennis Club Cap d’Ail

On the border of the Principality, the Tennis Club Cap d’Ail also provides lessons. Year-round programmes or single one-on-one lessons are delivered by state-certified instructors. The individual lessons mean anyone can take tennis lessons. The club has three courses for children aged 4 to 17, running from September to June. The club’s restaurant is there to help you recharge after a strenuous session.

The Tennis School is open to children from 4 to 14, beginners or experienced.

Prices:

– Cap d’Ail residents: €232 per year

– Non-residents: €262 per year

The Development Centre is for children aged 8 to 17 years with more experience, and provides more advanced lessons.

Prices: First 10 sessions €182, licence included, valid all year . Thereafter, €150 for 10 sessions

The training centre prepares the youngsters for competition.

Prices:

– One weekly session: €182/first quarter licence included, then €160 for the following quarters

– Two weekly sessions: €272/first quarter licence included, then €250 for the following quarters.

Adults of all levels can also take individual or group lessons.

Prices:

Club members:

– One hour individual session, €55 or €35 /person for two students

– Five hours of individual sessions, €240 or €130 /person for two students

– individual session, or /person for two students – of individual sessions, or /person for two students Non-members:

– One hour individual session, €65 or €40/person for two students

– Five hours of individual sessions, €290 or €160/person for two students

4. Club du Tennis Padel Soleil de Beausoleil

The Tennis Padel Soleil de Beausoleil is located just above Monaco. It has four hard courts, two cof which are overed, two artificial grass courts, a clay court and an area specifically for children. In terms of learning, the club provides tennis lessons for all ages. After your session, you can relax in the restaurant and clubhouse.

A Tennis School programme is run for under 18s with one or two hours per week from September to June.

Tennis School prices up to 18 yrs:

– 1 hour weekly: €280 + annual licence fee

– 2 hours weekly: €430 + annual licence fee

Adults of all levels can also take individual or group lessons.

Prices for adult tennis lessons:

– Private lessons: 45 euros per hour

– Group lessons: 45 euros divided by the number of participants

As you can tell, it is also a padel club, the largest on the French Riviera and the only one with indoor courts. The club is a partner of the Padel Monégasque non-profit organisation. The Monaco players follow a physical and sport-specific training programme. So you can practice both racket sports here.

5. Tennis Club Roquebrune-Cap-Martin

The Roquebrune-Cap-Martin Tennis Club has six courts, three artificial clay, two clay and one hard. With the Tennis School open from 3 to 18 years, children can take part in one-hour weekly lessons. During the holidays, the club also runs courses. You will be able to take advantage of the club-house and related facilities.

Annual prices :

– Tennis School : €300 euros, licence included

Adults can also take individual or group lessons.

Prices for private lessons:

– Member : €40 per hour

– Non-member : €50 per hour

for private lessons: – : per hour – : per hour Prices for group lessons:

– Two people: €25 per person

– Three people: €20 per person

– Four and more: €15 per person

6. Tennis Club de Beaulieu-Sur-Mer

© Tennis Club de Beaulieu

Created in 1899, Beaulieu’s Tennis Club is probably one of the oldest in the region. A few kilometres from the Principality, the club has eight clay courts, six of which are floodlit, and two fully-equipped changing rooms. There is also a restaurant, a bar room, a games room and a training studio (gym). In terms of lessons, anyone can come to train with one of the club’s teachers. There are five different programmes for children from 3 to 18 years. Private lessons are also available for adults.

Mini-tennis is an introduction for 3 to 4 year olds.

Price : €230 (licence included), one hour per week

The Classic Formula enables 5-11 year olds to learn tennis.

Price : €230 (licence included), one hour per week

The Galaxy + Formula is a more advanced programme, suitable for 6-11 year olds.

Price : €450 (licence included), two hours per week.

The Junior Formula welcomes children aged 12 to 15 .

Price : €340 (licence included), 1.5 hours per week

Finally, for the more competitive, the Team Competition for children aged 8 to 18 years is a more intensive programme. It includes two one-and-a-half hour tennis sessions and one hour of physical training per week.

Price : €790 (licence included)

Individual Lessons are available to both members and non-members. Prices depend on the instructor, and the player’s level.

