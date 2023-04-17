Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters: Title for Andrey Rublev, broken dream for Romain Arneodo

A finalist here in 2021, the Russian won his first Masters 1000 title on Sunday, coming back from a set down to defeat Holger Rune (5-7, 6-2, 7-5).

He couldn’t believe it. Andrey Rublev took a while to let it sink in, as he lay on the clay court after serving a final ace. But at the age of 25 years, and after losing in the 2021 final to Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Russian finally won the title in the Principality.

After a battle lasting 2 hours and 34 minutes, Rublev turned the tables on Holger Rune, who seemed to be in control after the first set and in the third, having led 3-0.

Holger Rune let too many chances slip

Rublev meanwhile never gave up, even when he was well behind, and pulled off the greatest win of his career. As he mentioned afterwards. “It’s a really good feeling, after struggling so much. Finally, I did it. I did it in Monaco, in a really historic tournament. Winning a match like that, being down 4-1, 0-30, and being able to come back is like a fairy tale.”

Opposite him, the young Dane seemed to struggle towards the end of the match. After another long match in the semi-final against Jannik Sinner, Rune missed the chance to take the third set and the match, despite leading 4-1. But history will remember that it was Andrey Rublev’s year. Holger Rune will have to wait.

Romain Arneodo so close to the doubles title

The two match points in their favour in the super tie-break were not enough. Having conceded a crushing 6-0 in the first set, Romain Arneodo and Sam Weissborn made an admirable comeback, to the point that the dream was in their grasp, but it was not to be (6-0, 4-6, 14-12).

A crazy outcome, which the Monegasque player found hard to swallow, despite his incredible performance throughout the week. Romain Arneodo was emotional at the press conference and could not disguise his disappointment at not having his name on the list of winners of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

“I’m extremely proud to have played this match, but I feel so disappointed because we missed quite a few chances,” he said. “At the moment, I’m finding it hard to take a step back. I was dreaming of putting my name on the club’s winners’ roll here, where I drink my coffee every morning…”

But the future is looking bright for Arneodo, who is now preparing to play in the Grand Slam tournaments, including the upcoming French Open (28 May-11 June).