Swimming, rugby, gymnastics… 5 sports clubs your children can join

In terms of sports facilities and clubs, there is a wide choice in Monaco (Photo © Romain Boisaubert/Monaco Tribune)

The Principality is brimming with sports clubs. Monaco Tribune has selected five that might appeal to your children.

AS Monaco Rugby

With its first team in Fédérale 2, ASM Rugby is making progress year on year, to the point where it is now one of the Principality’s leading sports clubs.

Thanks to the success and exposure enjoyed by the Monaco Rugby Sevens, the club attracts many of the sport’s stars — a real treat for all the members who sometimes get the chance to get up close and personal with them.

© Romain Boisaubert/Monaco Tribune

With almost 130 children registered and around 15 instructors under the leadership of Aurélien Lazzaro, director of the rugby school, training is at the heart of the AS Monaco Rugby project.

With four major tournaments and eight smaller-scale competitions for all the youth teams, plus a major tournament at the Stade Prince Héréditaire Jacques that draws 600 children in 15 teams, the youngsters enjoy a busy programme every year, with three events specially for them (including a Christmas event, a training camp and a tour).

Practical information

Stade Prince Héréditaire Jacques, avenue des Combattants en Afrique du Nord, 06240 Beausoleil

Categories : From Under 6 (born in 2018 and 2019) to Under 14 (born in 2010 and 2011)

Membership fees: U6: €230, U8: €280, U10: €280, U12: €280, U14: €280

Training sessions: Wednesday afternoons (between 2 pm and 5.30 pm), Saturday mornings (between 10.30 am and 12.15 pm) and Friday evenings (5.30 pm-7.30 pm)

Founded over twelve years ago by André-Pierre Couffet, AS Monaco FF now has 180 members. This constant growth has earned the club the École de Football Féminine Or Label, the highest distinction at federal level.

© Romain Boisaubert/Monaco Tribune

Youngsters aged under 6 to under 9 meet up at the Didier Deschamps stadium once a week, as well as taking part in all-female training courses run by players from the first team (Régionale 1) and small-scale tournaments throughout the year on Saturdays.

Practical information

Stade Didier Deschamps, Plage Marquet, 06320 Cap-d’Ail

Membership fee: €150

Training sessions : Thursday (5 pm to 6.30 pm)

AS Monaco Natation

With almost 1,000 members across five disciplines (pool swimming, open water swimming, synchronised swimming, diving and water polo), AS Monaco Natation is one of Monaco’s largest sports clubs.

© Monaco Tribune

Membership is open to children aged 7 upwards. Later, the keenest members can come and train up to six times a week through the sport-study option. This enables the competitive swimmers to have specially adjusted school schedules to enable them to pursue both their sporting and academic careers.

Practical information

Centre Nautique du Stade Louis-II, 7 Avenue des Castelans, 98000 Monaco

Membership fee: €250

Training sessions : Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings

Société Nautique de Monaco – Monaco Nautical Society

The Principality’s oldest sports club, the Société Nautique de Monaco, was formed in 1953 when the Société des Régates split up.

A club steeped in history, it now has almost 300 members and has produced many champions, including Quentin Antognelli, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics.

© Monaco Tribune

With several disciplines on offer, including sea rowing, which is practised by a large number of its leisure members, the club has a base at Saint-Cassien Lake, located in the Pays de Fayence area.

Young members who take part in competitions can hone their skills all year round. The Société Nautique de Monaco also offers summer courses. This is an opportunity for youngsters to get out on the water in the morning, before a well-deserved lunch in the club restaurant.

Practical information

Société Nautique de Monaco, 1 Quai Louis II, 98000 Monaco

Membership fee: 150€ for those with a DOB of 2005 or later (includes FFA licence)

Training sessions: Wednesday (1.30 pm-5.30 pm), Saturday (meet at 9 am) and Sunday (meet at 9 am)

Étoile de Monaco

Founded in 1890 by Eugène Marquet and Charles Vatrican, the Monegasque gymnastics club has grown steadily over the years, to the point where it is now considered to be one of the best in the country, with almost 300 members.

© Monaco Tribune

It’s an ideal place for youngsters to meet up on Wednesday and Saturday afternoons under the guidance of the club’s four coaches, with the added bonus of star guests such as Kevin Crovetto.

From the pommel horse to the rings, parallel bars, trampolines and everything in-between, there’s all the equipment you need to learn the basics of gymnastics, one of the most physically comprehensive sports.

Practical information

L’Étoile de Monaco, Place Sainte-Dévote, 98000 Monaco

Membership fee: Gymnastics School: €500

Training sessions : Wednesdays from 2 pm to 3.30 pm or from 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm and Saturdays from 9.30 am to 11 am.