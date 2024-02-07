Three Princess Grace Academy dancers awarded Prix de Lausanne

The final of the prestigious Prix de Lausanne took place at the Théâtre de Beaulieu in Switzerland on Saturday 3 February.

The Prix de Lausanne has been recognising the world’s most promising young dancers since 1973. The aim of the international competition for 15-18 year olds is to showcase the best talent.

To be considered for the competition, young people from across the globe send a video to the jury, which comprises nine prominent figures from the dance world. This year, 88 dancers from all over the world were chosen to take part in the competition in Lausanne.

The skills of the preselected candidates are judged over the course of a week. 20 of them then go through to the final. And only nine finalists receive a prize. In 2024, the 52nd edition rewarded three dancers from Monaco’s famous Princess Grace Academy, Martinho Oliveira de Lima e Santos, Paloma Livellara Vidart and Juliann Fedele-Malard.

The Princess Grace Academy, the dancing elite

The Monaco dance school is without a doubt one of the most prestigious in the world. Every year, around 10,000 candidates apply to the Academy, but around ten are accepted.

© Communication Department / Michael Alesi

VIDEO: Behind the scenes at one of the world’s most exclusive dance academies

The Princess Grace Academy, renowned for the excellence of its teaching, is a partner of the Prix de Lausanne. The Monegasque institution, founded in 1975, does not focus solely on dance skills. The teaching provided by the educational staff helps pupils to become “well-rounded, cultured and curious individuals”.