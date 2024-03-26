2024 Monte-Carlo Women of the Year prizewinners

The twelfth edition focused on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity - © Rosanna Calo/WSM Agency

The event took place on Friday 22 March at One Monte-Carlo.

The Prize, created by journalist Cinzia Sgambati-Colman in 2012, aims to recognise women from all over the world who, in their personal or professional lives, have achieved extraordinary things, without necessarily being acknowledged.

As is the case every year, the Committee awarded three prizes:

The Woman of the Year Award for Monaco went to Louisette Azzoaglio , for having had the foresight in 2002 of creating the Action Innocence charity, to teach children, adolescents, and their parents, how to protect themselves from the dangers of the internet.

The Special Prize was awarded to the European Commission's JCR (Joint Research Centre) for Cybersecurity and Quantum Technology. Isabella Cerutti and Petra Scudo collected the trophy.

The Monte-Carlo International Woman of the Year Award was presented by Princess Stephanie of Monaco to Professor Cordelia Schmid, a world leading specialist in computer assisted recognition, for her work in artificial vision and more particularly in automatic image interpretation by robots.

The annual event takes place under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II and the Honorary Presidency of Princess Charlene.