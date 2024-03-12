40th Primo Cup – UBS Trophy: Monegasques shine in D/70 and Smeralda 888

The Primo Cup lived up to all its promises in the waters off Monaco (Photo © YCM/Studio Borlenghi)

With winds ranging from 8 to 18 knots, the 40th Primo Cup – UBS Trophy was as intense as it was thrilling for the 400 competitors and 10 nations that were competing.

In J/70, the most hotly contested series with some fifty boats, the Monegasques confirmed their dominance, with a victory by Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio (G-Spot). In the Corinthian class, Cesare Gabasio (TinnJ70) was second, behind the Swiss team Jerry. Canard à l’Orange led by Achille Onorato of the Y.C.M. was also successful in Smeralda 888.

The Monaco Yacht Club also showcased its young talent, such as Roman Lampert (11 years old), Ludovica Bonelli (14), Louis Pompée (9) and Josephine Dobbelaere (10). “Used to Optimist start lines with 90 boats, they were unstressed and uninhibited,” said coach Margaux Meslin, who sailed with them on board the J/70 Team Optimist. “I saw them win starts from the committee boat in front of big names, or surfing, under spinnaker, with grins on their faces. It was a fantastic experience.”

In the Longtze Premier class, the Swiss boat Shensu won by 3 points over the German crew on Wetfeet. Switzerland also took third place on the podium thanks to QI. The UBS Primo Cup-Trophy, which gives pride of place to new classes, allowed the Cape 31s (10m one-designs) to try out Monegasque waters for the first time.

Conceptualised by Lord Irvine Laidlaw, a regatta veteran, designed by Mark Mills and built in Cape Town, South Africa, the Cape 31 is optimised for upwind and offshore performance when the wind is fairly strong, as well in lighter conditions. Robin Follin (Give me Five) won the series, while Guido Miani (Squirt) and Loïc Pompée (Bellini), both of the Y.C.M., were fourth and fifth respectively.

A splendid collective performance by Yacht Club de Monaco members

This 40th edition also unveiled Junda KII, a new series focusing on sustainability with the use of recycled materials for the sails in particular. “Designed in Monaco for a crew of only two, Junda KII has the advantage of not having to manage too big a crew,” commented Ludovico Fassitelli, member of the Y.C.M. who led the project.

The 2019 Primo Cup J/70 winner spoke about the on-board technology, with an instrument that establishes a GPS network between the boats on the starting line, so that the jury immediately sees which ones cross the line at the right time. “This avoids the “general recall” issues that can occur when too many boats cross the line early.”

Also of note during the 40th edition was the fourth and final act of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series, a series of regattas held between November and March. The 11th edition comprised 18 legs. Monegasque Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio (G-Spot) did the double, winning the overall ranking without too much trouble, 33 points ahead of another Y.C.M. member, Pierrik Devic (Raph Seven Yacht). In the Corinthians, Monaco Yacht Club members Cesare Gabasio (TinnJ70) and Matteo Scandolera (Irruenza) finished first and second. Switzerland’s Lorenz Kausche (Rhubarbe) took third place.

The Y.C.M. is now looking forward to hosting the yachting world on 21 and 22 March, during the upcoming Monaco Ocean Week, when the Club will be organising a day dedicated to yachting (21 March), the 13th Environmental Symposium-A Day of Exploration in partnership with The Explorers Club from New York. The day will conclude with the YCM Explorer Awards ceremony «La Belle Classe Superyacht», in addition to the second Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous (21 and 22 March).

Results

J/70

1st: Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio (G-Spot) – MON – 5 points

2nd: Thomas Studer (Jerry) – CH – 30 points

3rd: Graeme Peterson (Moonlight II) – MON – 34 points

Smeralda 888

1st: Achille Onorato (Canard à l’Orange) –MON – 7 points

2nd : Giovanni Lombardi Stronati (Django) – MON – 13 points

3nd : Paolo Rotelli (Black Star) – MON – 17 points

Cape 31

1st: Robin Follin (Give me Five) – FRA – 9 points

2nd: Michael Wilson (Shotgunn) – IOM – 9 points

3rd : Pascal Feryn (Solano II) – FRA – 12 points