49th Critérium Cycliste: traffic disruption on Sunday 17 March

By Paul Brault
Published on 15 March 2024
2 minutes read
Criterium-cycliste
The competition will take place on Port Hercule - © Communication Department - Frédéric Nebinger
The cycling competition on Sunday 17 March will cause disruption from 11pm on Saturday.

As every year, Port Hercule is the venue for the 49th Critérium Cycliste, organised by the Union Cycliste de Monaco. The race route will involve “route de la Piscine – Avenue J.F. Kennedy – Boulevard Albert Ier.” As in previous years, the event’s village will be set up on the Quai Albert Ier.

Road closures and diversions

From Saturday 16 March at 11pm to Sunday 17 March at 6.30 pm :

  • The uphill lanes on the Quai Antoine Ier, between the Route de la Piscine and the Boulevard Albert Ier, will be closed to traffic
  • A two-way system will be introduced for the downhill lanes between the Rocher-Noghès tunnel and the Quai Antoine Ier car park.
  • Vehicles coming from the Quai Antoine Ier will be unable to turn into the Boulevard Albert Ier.
  • Road users will only be able to access the side alley on the Boulevard Albert Ier.

On Sunday 17 March, from 6.30 am to 6.30 pm the following will be completely closed to traffic:

  • Quai des États-Unis (between the restricted-access quay area and the intersection with Route de la Piscine)
  • Route de la Piscine
  • The darse Sud (South jetty)
  • Avenue J.F. Kennedy. This does not apply to local vehicles between Boulevard Louis II and Quai des États-Unis.

No parking  from Saturday 16 March at 11pm to Sunday 17 March at 6.30 pm on:

  • Quai des États-Unis between the restricted-access quay area and the intersection with route de la Piscine
  • Route de la Piscine
  • The Louis Chiron turn
  • The Jules Soccal wharf
  • The darse Sud (South jetty)
  • The whole of Boulevard Albert Ier
  • The Quai Antoine 1er between the Rocher-Noghès tunnel and the car park

Changes to public transport routes

The CAM’s urban buses will be disrupted on Sunday only, particularly the No. 1 bus from 6.30 am to 6.30 pm It will diverted towards avenue Ostende. It will therefore not serve the “Kennedy”, “Auditorium Rainier III”, “Portier”, “Spélugues”, “Citronniers” and “Place du Casino” stops.

Be aware also that the “Stade Nautique” and “Princesse Antoinette (Gare)” stops will be on the road itself.

As far as intercity buses are concerned, only the “Princesse Antoinette” stop on the Monaco to Menton line has been moved to the side alley on Boulevard Albert Ier, from 6.30 am to 6.30 pm