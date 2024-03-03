Colorectal cancer screening campaign during Blue March

In terms of mortality, colorectal cancer is the 2nd most common cancer in men and 3rd in women - ©Freepik

As every year, the month of March is about raising awareness of colorectal cancer prevention and screening.

Advertising

In March, all those aged between 50 and 80 with health insurance in the Principality will receive a letter inviting them to undergo screening. You can pick up your screening kit from the Centre Monégasque de Dépistage (Monaco screening centre )at the Princess Grace Hospital, from the Office de la Médecine du Travail (occupational health centre) during your regular medical check-up, or from your GP.

How does it work? – Once the test has been carried out, you should send it to lab at the Princess Grace Hospital. The process is free of charge, and the (pre-addressed and pre-stamped) envelope, containing your completed test, should be dropped into a letterbox in the Principality.

You and your GP will receive the test results the following week. If the result is negative, it is recommended that the test be carried out again two years later. On the other hand, if the test comes back positive, your GP will be informed directly so that a colonoscopy can be carried out.

Monaco, ‘pretty in pink’ to support the fight against breast cancer

In most cases, colon cancer can be treated. However, successful treatment depends on the stage at which the diagnosis is made. Basically, the earlier cancer is detected, the better the chances of beating it.

The screening campaign is supported by a number of stakeholders, including the Department of Health and Social Affairs, health professionals, the Princess Grace Hospital and the Monegasque Screening Centre.